In The Sale Of Panama Ports - CK Hutchison Raises Possible Inclusion Of Chinese Investor -
This Sunday was the deadline for the Chinese company CK Hutchison to sell its port operations and concessions, valued at more than $23 billion. Reuters consulted with three sources close to the conglomerate, who indicated that the deadline for continuing exclusive negotiations may be extended. The Hong Kong-based Chinese company's plan was to sell the port concession, which includes the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal, at both ends of the Panama Canal. BlackRock has the endorsement of President Donald Trump, who criticized the growing Chinese influence in Panama and the region.
