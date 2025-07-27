403
Taiwan Cybersecurity Day Returns To Thailand - Showcasing Solutions For Thai Enterprises
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - As global threats become increasingly sophisticated, cybersecurity has become essential for business continuity and digital trust. Taiwan has built solid capabilities in cybersecurity through its strong technical foundation and a diverse, innovation-oriented technology sector. Following the 2024 Taiwan-Thailand cybersecurity exchange, the Administration for Digital Industries of Ministry of Digital Affairs, Taiwan (R.O.C.) is scheduled to host "Taiwan Cybersecurity Day" again on August 6, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand. The event will take place at the Centara Life Government Complex Hotel & Convention Centre Chaeng Watthana. Eight innovative Taiwan cybersecurity companies to showcase practical technologies, share case studies, and explore collaboration opportunities with Thai partners.
'Taiwan Cybersecurity Day' EDM
These solutions are particularly relevant to sectors such as manufacturing, finance, cloud service providers, e-commerce, and critical infrastructure, where resilience and security are essential for maintaining operational stability. As digital collaboration between Taiwan and Thailand increases, Taiwan's cybersecurity expertise and technologies provide support for Thai enterprises looking to enhance their cyber defenses and align with international standards.
Participating companies and their featured solutions include:
This event offers valuable insights and practical solutions tailored to the needs of Thai businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with experts, explore practical technologies, and learn how Taiwan's cybersecurity expertise supports digital resilience.
The event is open to cybersecurity professionals, IT decision-makers, system integrators, product distributors, resellers, and industry stakeholders across Thailand.
Register today to explore practical cross-border cybersecurity solutions.
Register:
Contact: ...
