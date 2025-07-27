Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pogacar Wins Tour De France For Fourth Time

Pogacar Wins Tour De France For Fourth Time


2025-07-27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tadej Pogacar closed out a supreme 21-day performance to win the Tour de France in a rainy Paris Sunday, crushing his rivals to rack up a fourth title.
Wout van Aert won the final-day cliffhanger on the cobbled roads of Montmartre, but Pogacar was spared any late challenge when the weather forced organisers to neutralise times to avoid potential accidents.
However, Pogacar more than played his part on the final in a six-man breakaway during a thrilling finale before Belgian Van Aert pulled away on the last climb.

