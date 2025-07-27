403
Israel Stops Gaza Aid Ship
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities on Sunday escorted an aid vessel, which aimed to breach the blockade on the Gaza Strip, to the Ashdod Port located in southern Israel, according to reports from local media.
The ship, named Handala, was transporting supplies such as baby formula, food, and medical items when it was intercepted by Israeli forces near the shores of Gaza on Saturday evening.
According to an Israeli national broadcaster, individuals aboard the vessel were interrogated upon reaching the Ashdod Port.
Following their arrival, they were set to be handed over to the Israel Police for additional legal procedures.
The aid ship was organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) and had departed from Italy.
Its mission was to challenge the prolonged Israeli blockade that has driven the 2.4 million inhabitants of Gaza to the brink of extreme food insecurity.
The International Committee to Break the Siege of Gaza (ICBSG), a coalition partner of the FFC, verified that the Handala had been transported to Ashdod after being "illegally seized in international waters by Israeli forces.”
The group also noted that lawyers from the Israeli human rights group Adalah were awaiting official approval to meet with the detained activists.
