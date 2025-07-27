Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lavrov states Moscow hopes ‘reasonable’ Trump will effect EU

2025-07-27 08:03:52
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed hope that US President Donald Trump’s “reasonable” position on the Ukraine conflict will eventually influence the European Union’s approach. Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday after meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas, Lavrov criticized the EU for what he described as its uncritical alignment with the previous Biden administration’s stance.

Lavrov remarked that while the Biden administration had acted “in unison with the unhinged Europeans,” Trump’s government has shown greater openness to dialogue and a willingness to listen. He voiced hope that this more pragmatic attitude would not be ignored by European leaders, despite ongoing debates about further arming Ukraine at the expense of European taxpayers.

Though Trump has repeatedly pledged to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he acknowledged last month that resolving the issue has been more difficult than anticipated. So far, US-initiated peace talks between Moscow and Kiev have made little progress, focusing mainly on humanitarian efforts such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of soldiers' remains.


Trump has reportedly spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin several times in recent months. Despite his calls for peace, he also criticized Putin for allegedly resisting a resolution and warned that sanctions could be imposed on Russia and its trade partners unless the war ends by autumn.

In response to Trump’s comments, the Kremlin took a measured stance, emphasizing continued dialogue with Washington. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested the US should apply pressure on Ukraine instead, accusing Kiev of interpreting Western support as encouragement to prolong the war rather than seek peace.

