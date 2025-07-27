403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Passenger Train in Russia
(MENAFN) Early Friday morning, a Ukrainian drone struck a passenger train in southern Russia, resulting in light injuries to two individuals, according to a senior regional official.
Fragments from the drone fell onto a train station in the city of Timashevsk, causing damage to a passing train, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Telegram.
One of the injured was transported to a nearby hospital, while the other declined hospital admission and received treatment at the scene.
Despite the incident, the train continued its journey, Kondratyev noted.
In addition to the train damage, several residences in rural areas suffered destruction due to the drone strikes, the governor said.
Air raid warnings were issued along the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coastlines, as well as the Northern Caucasus and the Tambov region in western Russia.
These alerts led to the temporary closure of several airports.
The previous night, Ukrainian drones targeted Sochi, a Black Sea resort famous for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics, killing two railway workers.
Since 2022, Ukrainian operatives have conducted numerous sabotage actions aimed at railways across Russia.
Moscow accused Kiev of orchestrating the May bridge bombing in western Russia, which caused a train derailment and claimed seven lives.
These recent attacks occurred shortly after Russia and Ukraine held their third round of peace negotiations in Istanbul.
During the talks, Moscow suggested short ceasefires to recover the remains of fallen soldiers and to facilitate a new large-scale prisoner exchange.
Fragments from the drone fell onto a train station in the city of Timashevsk, causing damage to a passing train, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev reported on Telegram.
One of the injured was transported to a nearby hospital, while the other declined hospital admission and received treatment at the scene.
Despite the incident, the train continued its journey, Kondratyev noted.
In addition to the train damage, several residences in rural areas suffered destruction due to the drone strikes, the governor said.
Air raid warnings were issued along the Black Sea and Sea of Azov coastlines, as well as the Northern Caucasus and the Tambov region in western Russia.
These alerts led to the temporary closure of several airports.
The previous night, Ukrainian drones targeted Sochi, a Black Sea resort famous for hosting the 2014 Winter Olympics, killing two railway workers.
Since 2022, Ukrainian operatives have conducted numerous sabotage actions aimed at railways across Russia.
Moscow accused Kiev of orchestrating the May bridge bombing in western Russia, which caused a train derailment and claimed seven lives.
These recent attacks occurred shortly after Russia and Ukraine held their third round of peace negotiations in Istanbul.
During the talks, Moscow suggested short ceasefires to recover the remains of fallen soldiers and to facilitate a new large-scale prisoner exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment