Australian Premier: Israel’s Gaza Aid Blockade Clearly Violates International Law
(MENAFN) Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sharply criticized Israel for violating international law by blocking aid to Gaza’s civilians, according to a media report on Sunday.
During an interview on a program, Albanese condemned the widespread destruction in Gaza, calling it "completely indefensible."
"We have rules of engagement and they are there for a reason. They are to stop innocent lives being lost. … Quite clearly, it is a breach of international law to stop food being delivered, which was a decision that Israel made in March," he remarked.
Albanese underscored that international law prohibits punishing innocent civilians for conflicts, saying, "International law says that you can't hold innocent people responsible for what is a conflict."
Regarding France’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state, Albanese made clear that Australia has no immediate plans to follow, though he left the door open for future consideration under the right conditions to ensure long-term viability.
“We won't do any decision as a gesture, we will do it as a way forward if the circumstances are met,” Albanese explained.
"Is the time right now? Are we about to imminently do that? No, we are not. … But we will engage constructively."
The prime minister emphasized that a sustainable two-state solution must include "arrangements as well about the rebuilding of Gaza and the West Bank (and) will need the issue of settlements to resolve."
Albanese reiterated his deep concern over the toll on civilians, stressing: "A one-year-old-boy is not a Hamas fighter. The civilian casualties and death in Gaza is completely unacceptable. It's completely indefensible."
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 59,700 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children. The campaign has brought massive destruction, crippled health services, and triggered critical food shortages.
The Gaza Strip faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with border closures and a ban on food and medicine since March 2 intensifying severe famine conditions.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the region.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of over 59,700 Palestinians in Gaza, predominantly women and children. The campaign has brought massive destruction, crippled health services, and triggered critical food shortages.
The Gaza Strip faces an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with border closures and a ban on food and medicine since March 2 intensifying severe famine conditions.
Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Gaza.
Additionally, Israel is currently confronting a genocide lawsuit at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in the region.
