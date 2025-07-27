403
Putin sets wanted minimum fertility rate for Russia
(MENAFN) President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia must raise its total fertility rate (TFR) to at least 2.1 children per woman—the replacement level—within the next five years to prevent further population decline.
Speaking on Monday after reviewing a demographic report from Udmurt Republic head Aleksandr Brechalov, Putin acknowledged that reaching the 2.1 mark would be challenging but emphasized its necessity. The Udmurt Republic, located west of the Urals, currently has a TFR of 1.39—below the national average—and aims to increase it to 1.6 by 2030.
Russia’s declining birth rate and shrinking population have become critical concerns for lawmakers, prompting efforts such as financial incentives and proposals to tighten abortion laws. Earlier this month, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova warned of a fertility crisis, noting a historic low in the number of women of childbearing age, with projections showing further decline in the coming decade.
To address the issue, the government has expanded support measures, including one-time childbirth payments, enhanced maternity benefits, and continued financial aid for families. The Soviet-era “Mother Heroine” title—awarded to women with more than ten children—has also been revived with monetary incentives.
Other suggested initiatives include discouraging the promotion of “child-free” ideologies and introducing additional tax benefits for families with multiple children. Putin has consistently highlighted the need to improve living standards to make parenthood more appealing. In June, he backed the launch of a national family support agency and last year established a presidential council focused on family and population policy.
According to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat), only 1.222 million births were recorded in 2024—the lowest annual figure since 1999—representing a 33% drop from 2014.
