Officials state five civilians murdered in Ukrainian assaults on buses
(MENAFN) At least five civilians were killed and several more injured following a series of Ukrainian drone and artillery attacks on civilian vehicles in Russia’s Kherson Region, regional authorities reported.
Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo stated that a Ukrainian drone strike on a private bus in the Golopristansky district claimed three lives and left three others critically injured, all of whom were hospitalized. In another incident in the same district, two civilians were hurt when an artillery shell hit a passenger car.
Further north in Nova Kakhovka, another attack targeted a civilian vehicle, wounding two more people. The city administration added that a minibus was struck by a drone, killing two people instantly and injuring another, who was later taken to the hospital. Officials also released an image showing a heavily damaged vehicle and a blurred body nearby.
Russian authorities have repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of targeting civilians in border and frontline areas. Previous attacks include a February drone strike on a school bus in Zaporozhye that injured the driver and five children, and a November artillery strike in Kherson Region that killed four people and wounded 17.
