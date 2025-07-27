Airport Road Traffic Eases After Service Lane Project Completion

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 27 (Petra) – The Ministry of Public Works and Housing announced on Sunday a notable improvement in traffic flow along Airport Road, following the completion of the first phase of the service road project extending from the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs to the entrance of the Marj al-Hamam area.In a statement, the Ministry said traffic studies have shown a marked reduction in congestion on this key road, which previously experienced significant overlap between vehicles accessing the commercial area and those heading to Queen Alia International Airport.The project included constructing a 400-meter-long service lane, ranging from 9 to 11 meters in width, from the exit of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs to the Manasir Station. Work involved leveling and cutting, removing the old asphalt, laying a new surface, and building a 50-centimeter-wide median strip.Additionally, a section of the main Airport Road was expanded by adding a lane with a full shoulder, which is currently being marked with traffic paint and road reflectors. A 100-meter acceleration lane was also built from the Manasir exit towards the Marj al-Hamam Bridge.In a related development, the Ministry said it is working to complete ramps connecting the secondary road leading to the Dhahir area with the main road, to ensure safe and efficient traffic movement.The ministry emphasized its commitment to public safety and traffic regulation, noting that guidance and warning signs have been installed along the new service lane.Commenting on concerns raised by some shop and mall owners regarding the project's impact on commercial traffic, Ministry Spokesperson Omar Maharmeh stressed that the new service road provides adequate and smooth access to the commercial area and nearby gas station, adding, "the public interest takes precedence over private interests."Maharmeh said he expects conditions in the commercial area to normalize as drivers become more familiar with the new road layout.