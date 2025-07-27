403
Ukrainian drones strike Moscow, along with other Russian areas
(MENAFN) Russian air defenses successfully intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones across several regions during Sunday night and early Monday morning, as Kiev stepped up its drone raids deep into Russian territory despite calls for renewed peace negotiations.
Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on Telegram that by 6:30 a.m. Monday, at least 13 drones targeting the capital had been shot down, with emergency teams responding to debris sites. One drone’s wreckage landed on the roof of a high-rise in Moscow’s New Moscow suburb, causing a minor fire but no injuries.
In Belgorod Region near the Ukrainian border, drone strikes injured two people—a civilian vehicle and a private home were hit, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.
The southern Rostov Region also experienced drone interceptions in towns including Shakhty, Novoshakhtinsk, and Novocherkassk, as reported by Governor Yury Slyusar. No casualties were reported, but one drone damaged an old railway control room near Shakhty, while debris struck a private house, summer kitchen, and two vehicles in a nearby village.
The Russian Defense Ministry noted a sharp increase in long-range Ukrainian drone attacks over the past week, with 43 drones downed in several regions including Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Belgorod, and Moscow between 8:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Russia has condemned these strikes as “terrorist attacks” targeting civilian areas. In retaliation, last week Russia conducted multiple strikes on Ukrainian drone and missile production facilities.
Russia and Ukraine held two rounds of peace talks in Istanbul earlier this year, but negotiations stalled in June after Kiev rejected Moscow’s proposals and later declared the talks “exhausted.” Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, however, called on Saturday for accelerating negotiations, proposing a new round of talks in Istanbul, following Moscow’s accusations that Kiev was delaying progress and urging former US President Donald Trump to apply pressure.
