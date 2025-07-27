Drones Attack Power Substation In Volgograd Region Of Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DW .

According to Andriy Bocharov, Governor of the Volgograd Region, the incident occurred in the Oktyabrsky District of the region. He acknowledged the attack, while stating that the air defense forces“performed as usual.”

Bocharov added that debris from the UAV disrupted the power supply to the railway's contact network. The extent of the damage will be assessed by specialists. According to the regional governor, there were no casualties as a result of the drone attack.

The Southern Transport Prosecutor's Office reported train delays due to the drone attack, which caused a power outage. In addition, against the backdrop of the attack, the region's airspace was temporarily closed for air transport, which caused delays in some flights at Volgograd Airport.

The Astra Telegram channel shared a video showing the fire. It is noted that the fire occurred as a result of a drone strike on an electrical substation near the railway in the village of Oktyabrskoye in the Volgograd Region.

As reported by Ukrinform, the strike by Ukrainian drones on an oil depot near Sochi Airport led to the disruption of air traffic , as a result of which about 800 passengers who were planning to fly to Sochi were stranded at airports in Siberia.

