ASPUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Integration

Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of ASPUSDT perpetual futures trading, now available with up to 20x leverage. The contract went live on July 25 (UTC+8) and is fully compatible with Bitget's futures trading bots, offering users the ability to automate strategies across all market hours.

The ASPUSDT contract provides exposure to ASP, with settlement in USDT. Designed for active traders, it features a tick size of 0.0001 and supports uninterrupted 24/7 trading. Funding fees are settled every four hours. Through Bitget's integrated bot functionality, users can streamline execution, reduce response time to market movements, and maintain consistent engagement without manual intervention.

Bitget retains the discretion to adjust contract specifications such as tick size, leverage limits, and maintenance margin rates in response to prevailing market conditions. Users are encouraged to consult the official platform for the most current updates and trading parameters.

This new addition enhances Bitget's growing portfolio of perpetual futures contracts, further expanding access to niche digital assets and reinforcing the exchange's responsiveness to user demand and market evolution.

