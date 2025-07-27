Kahramaa Hosts Training On Isotope Use In Groundwater Studies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: In a key step toward sustainable water management, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa), in collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), organized a specialized training workshop on the principles and applications of using stable and radioactive isotopes in groundwater studies.

The event took place from July 13 to 17, 2025, and targeted staff from the Operations and Control Directorate-specifically from the Wells & Groundwater Section and the Water Quality Laboratory.

The workshop aimed to enhance technical knowledge of isotope hydrology, a globally recognized method for identifying the origin, source, and estimated age of groundwater.

It was held under the supervision of IAEA representatives, reinforcing the partnership between Kahramaa and the international agency.

This collaboration began with Qatar's active participation in the first IAEA regional training workshop held in Vienna, Austria from July 22 to 26, 2024, under the agency's ARASIA project titled:“Assessing Pollution and the Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources Using Nuclear Technology to Construct a Groundwater Vulnerability Map and Protection Zones.” It continued with a second workshop hosted in Oman from December 8 to 12, 2024.

For this latest training in Qatar, the IAEA dispatched a specialist to train Kahramaa personnel in isotope application and data analysis.

The agency also contributed by collecting 10 additional groundwater samples, including samples to determine the age of the water.

The workshop greatly contributed to participants' understanding of the groundwater cycle, focusing on recharge and flow sources, water quality evaluation, pollution detection, and planning sustainable groundwater management strategies.

It also helped in identifying safe extraction zones, minimizing negative impacts on reserves, and raising awareness among specialists on best practices in groundwater usage.

Kahramaa emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing international cooperation with expert organizations such as the IAEA.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to capacity-building, knowledge exchange, and adopting cutting-edge technologies to address water challenges.

These efforts are aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Kahramaa's sustainability and water security strategy.