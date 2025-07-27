Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility
Doha: Inshore weather until 6pm on Sunday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming hot daytime with some clouds, relatively humid by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.
Offshore, it will be misty at places at first, becoming hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable less than 3 knots at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knots.
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 2 to 13 knots.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 ft, while offshore will be 1 to 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 to 8 km / 2 km or less at places at first.
Offshore will be 4 to 8 km / 3 km and less at places at first.
