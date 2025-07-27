Today In Kuwait's History
--
1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree changing the name of the Department of Finance into the Department of Finance and Economy.
1975 -- Ministry of Oil formed a committee tasked with preparing and supervising the implementation of a plan for the oil industries policy.
1991 -- State of Kuwait exported its first crude oil shipment following the liberation from the invasion and occupation of Iraq.
1994 -- State of Kuwait and Syria signed an agreement to establish a holding company with a capital of USD 200 million. The Damascus-based company would be operating in tourism, development and investment.
1997 -- Kuwait government approved a bill to provide health insurance for non-Kuwaitis.
1998 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Rashidi won the world skeet championship, held in Barcelona, Spain.
2000 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation signed a MoU with Qatar's Petroleum Corporation and Exxon Mobile to supply Kuwait with gas.
2007 -- Kuwait's Judo team won the GCC championship with 22 medals: 14 gold, four silver and four bronze.
2013 -- Some 439,715 Kuwaiti voters headed to polling stations to select 50 MPs for the 14th legislative term.
2016 -- Kuwaiti engineer Mejbel Al-Mutawa, CEO of Kuwait Scientific Center, passed away at the age of 62.
2017 -- Information Ministry revoked license of Al-Kout's satellite channel in implementation of a court order concerning the so-called (Al-Abdali cell) case, and imprisonment of a co-owner.
2020 -- The Kuwaiti government tasked the Communication and IT Regulatory Authority (CITRA) with executing the unified government services application (Sahel) in coordination with related state entities. (end) gta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment