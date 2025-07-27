MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 27 (KUNA)

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree changing the name of the Department of Finance into the Department of Finance and Economy.

1975 -- Ministry of Oil formed a committee tasked with preparing and supervising the implementation of a plan for the oil industries policy.

1991 -- State of Kuwait exported its first crude oil shipment following the liberation from the invasion and occupation of Iraq.

1994 -- State of Kuwait and Syria signed an agreement to establish a holding company with a capital of USD 200 million. The Damascus-based company would be operating in tourism, development and investment.

1997 -- Kuwait government approved a bill to provide health insurance for non-Kuwaitis.

1998 -- Kuwait's Abdullah Al-Rashidi won the world skeet championship, held in Barcelona, Spain.

2000 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation signed a MoU with Qatar's Petroleum Corporation and Exxon Mobile to supply Kuwait with gas.

2007 -- Kuwait's Judo team won the GCC championship with 22 medals: 14 gold, four silver and four bronze.

2013 -- Some 439,715 Kuwaiti voters headed to polling stations to select 50 MPs for the 14th legislative term.

2016 -- Kuwaiti engineer Mejbel Al-Mutawa, CEO of Kuwait Scientific Center, passed away at the age of 62.

2017 -- Information Ministry revoked license of Al-Kout's satellite channel in implementation of a court order concerning the so-called (Al-Abdali cell) case, and imprisonment of a co-owner.

2020 -- The Kuwaiti government tasked the Communication and IT Regulatory Authority (CITRA) with executing the unified government services application (Sahel) in coordination with related state entities.