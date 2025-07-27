403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
From Designer to Nature Artist: A Powerful Story of Creative Transformation
(MENAFN- The Art World) After 25 years in design and entrepreneurship, Robert Selfors leaves the capital behind to rediscover life, art, and meaning in the solitude of Norway’s Lofoten islands.
By The Art World — There comes a moment in some lives when ambition gives way to awareness, and the question shifts from "What’s next?" to "What truly matters?"
For Robert Selfors, founder of Art by Arctic Moods, that moment arrived quietly, persistently — like a voice from within that refused to be ignored.
> “It’s the fifth time in two years I’ve come back from a business trip and felt this unease,” he recalls. “Something was shifting. I realized I was no longer connected to my own life.”
After a 25-year career at the intersection of graphic design, communication, and entrepreneurship, Robert made a decision that would redefine everything: he packed his life into a truck, pointed north, and returned to the untamed landscapes of his childhood — the remote, breathtaking Lofoten archipelago.
A Return, Not a Retreat
Selfors describes the move not as an escape, but as a conscious re-alignment. A return to nature, yes — but more importantly, a return to himself.
With a tent, a sleeping bag, a camera, and no fixed plan, he embarked on what he calls a "creative sabbatical" — a year of deep listening, exploration, and artistic rediscovery in the Arctic North.
> “Since I was a boy, nature has been my compass. It’s where I feel whole. Out here, silence isn’t empty. It’s full of answers.”
From Communication to Creation
Throughout his corporate years, Selfors built a reputation as a visual communicator — shaping brands, guiding narratives, and leading creative projects in the bustling environment of Norway’s capital. But now, all those skills are being channelled into something more personal: art.
Through Art by Arctic Moods, Robert captures the moods, textures, and emotional resonance of Northern Norway — blending photography and design into atmospheric works that evoke introspection and wonder.
Each piece is not just a scene, but a state of mind.
> “My art now reflects where I am internally — grounded, honest, present. It’s no longer about deadlines or deliverables. It’s about truth.”
The Power of Slowing Down
In a world that moves faster by the day, Selfors’ decision feels quietly radical. Where many chase visibility, virality, or growth, he chose stillness — and from that stillness, a new kind of clarity emerged.
Lofoten, with its jagged peaks, midnight sun, and shimmering auroras, has offered not just visual inspiration, but a spiritual one. It’s a place where the line between solitude and connection blurs — and where art becomes not a product, but a practice.
> “This isn’t just about landscapes,” he explains. “It’s about how we see ourselves when the noise fades.”
Living the Dream — Literally
For Robert Selfors, I Have a Dream is not just the title of his latest work — it is the philosophy shaping his life.
What began as an inner nudge has become a quiet revolution: a life led by intuition, a career rebuilt around passion, and a creative voice now more authentic than ever before.
In a time when burnout, disconnection, and overstimulation are common refrains, his story offers a rare counterpoint — proof that success can mean slowing down, stepping away, and returning to the place that first made you feel alive.
---
For more on Robert’s work, visit @art_by_arcticmoods
All images and artworks are under copyright by the artist.
By The Art World — There comes a moment in some lives when ambition gives way to awareness, and the question shifts from "What’s next?" to "What truly matters?"
For Robert Selfors, founder of Art by Arctic Moods, that moment arrived quietly, persistently — like a voice from within that refused to be ignored.
> “It’s the fifth time in two years I’ve come back from a business trip and felt this unease,” he recalls. “Something was shifting. I realized I was no longer connected to my own life.”
After a 25-year career at the intersection of graphic design, communication, and entrepreneurship, Robert made a decision that would redefine everything: he packed his life into a truck, pointed north, and returned to the untamed landscapes of his childhood — the remote, breathtaking Lofoten archipelago.
A Return, Not a Retreat
Selfors describes the move not as an escape, but as a conscious re-alignment. A return to nature, yes — but more importantly, a return to himself.
With a tent, a sleeping bag, a camera, and no fixed plan, he embarked on what he calls a "creative sabbatical" — a year of deep listening, exploration, and artistic rediscovery in the Arctic North.
> “Since I was a boy, nature has been my compass. It’s where I feel whole. Out here, silence isn’t empty. It’s full of answers.”
From Communication to Creation
Throughout his corporate years, Selfors built a reputation as a visual communicator — shaping brands, guiding narratives, and leading creative projects in the bustling environment of Norway’s capital. But now, all those skills are being channelled into something more personal: art.
Through Art by Arctic Moods, Robert captures the moods, textures, and emotional resonance of Northern Norway — blending photography and design into atmospheric works that evoke introspection and wonder.
Each piece is not just a scene, but a state of mind.
> “My art now reflects where I am internally — grounded, honest, present. It’s no longer about deadlines or deliverables. It’s about truth.”
The Power of Slowing Down
In a world that moves faster by the day, Selfors’ decision feels quietly radical. Where many chase visibility, virality, or growth, he chose stillness — and from that stillness, a new kind of clarity emerged.
Lofoten, with its jagged peaks, midnight sun, and shimmering auroras, has offered not just visual inspiration, but a spiritual one. It’s a place where the line between solitude and connection blurs — and where art becomes not a product, but a practice.
> “This isn’t just about landscapes,” he explains. “It’s about how we see ourselves when the noise fades.”
Living the Dream — Literally
For Robert Selfors, I Have a Dream is not just the title of his latest work — it is the philosophy shaping his life.
What began as an inner nudge has become a quiet revolution: a life led by intuition, a career rebuilt around passion, and a creative voice now more authentic than ever before.
In a time when burnout, disconnection, and overstimulation are common refrains, his story offers a rare counterpoint — proof that success can mean slowing down, stepping away, and returning to the place that first made you feel alive.
---
For more on Robert’s work, visit @art_by_arcticmoods
All images and artworks are under copyright by the artist.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment