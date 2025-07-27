403
Freedom Flotilla Reports Israeli Drone Near Ship
(MENAFN) The Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle was persistently flying around their ship, which was situated approximately 90 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.
In a message released on their social media platforms, the organization stated, “We must demand immediate action for Gaza. Pressure your governments to stop enabling genocide and let the Handala proceed safely.”
The appeal emphasized the urgency of the situation and called for global intervention to ensure the vessel's safe passage.
This recent drone encounter occurs during a time of escalating international scrutiny over the mission of the Handala.
Just days prior, the coalition documented a troubling development—16 drones were observed above the ship within the span of 45 minutes, with several flying directly overhead.
Gabrielle Cathala, a member of the French National Assembly currently onboard, characterized the atmosphere as highly charged and uneasy.
“Drones have begun to appear. If Wi-Fi is cut, strange things can happen. Do not worry about us. Think about the Palestinians,” she said, expressing concern for the broader humanitarian implications.
Meanwhile, American human rights advocate Huwaida Arraf declared that the ship’s crew is prepared to initiate a hunger strike should Israeli forces intervene or obstruct their path to Gaza.
