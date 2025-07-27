NSMS Nursing Launches Premier B.Sc Nursing College In Durgapur To Empower Future Healthcare

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 26, 2025 12:23 pm - In a significant step toward addressing the growing demand for trained nursing professionals in India, NSMS Nursing proudly announces the launch of its new B.Sc Nursing College in Durgapur.

With a vision to deliver high-quality nursing education and hands-on clinical training, the institution aims to shape the next generation of compassionate and skilled healthcare providers.

A New Chapter in Nursing Education

Strategically located in Durgapur, a rapidly developing education and healthcare hub in West Bengal, the NSMS Nursing College offers a full-time Bachelor of Science (B) in Nursing program, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and affiliated with a reputed university.

The program is designed to meet both national and international standards, ensuring that students graduate with strong academic knowledge, ethical grounding, and practical experience.

“Healthcare is evolving, and so must our approach to training healthcare workers. Our new B.Sc Nursing College in Durgapur is committed to excellence in education, innovation in learning, and service to the community,” said the Director of NSMS Nursing.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure

The NSMS Nursing campus in Durgapur boasts modern infrastructure tailored to meet the highest standards of nursing education. Facilities include:

Smart classrooms with digital learning aids

Advanced nursing laboratories with simulation mannequins

Well-stocked library and e-resource centers

Hostel accommodation with safety and comfort

Attached clinical training facilities at top-tier hospitals

The institution's strong industry linkages ensure students receive continuous exposure to real-world hospital settings through internships and clinical postings.

Experienced Faculty & Holistic Learning

At the heart of NSMS Nursing is its team of highly qualified faculty members, who bring with them years of experience in academics, research, and clinical practice. The curriculum integrates theory, lab work, and hands-on experience to nurture well-rounded nursing professionals.

Regular seminars, workshops, guest lectures, and community health camps are conducted to enhance student learning and social responsibility.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Nurses

With the increasing need for trained nurses in India and abroad, NSMS Nursing aims to bridge the gap by offering a robust B.Sc Nursing program that combines academic rigor with ethical values.

The college focuses not just on education but also on career placement, offering guidance and support for national hospital recruitments and opportunities overseas.

Admission Now Open

Admissions for the B.Sc Nursing program at NSMS Nursing in Durgapur are now open for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the campus or apply online.