NSMS Nursing Launches Premier B.Sc Nursing College In Durgapur To Empower Future Healthcare
With a vision to deliver high-quality nursing education and hands-on clinical training, the institution aims to shape the next generation of compassionate and skilled healthcare providers.
A New Chapter in Nursing Education
Strategically located in Durgapur, a rapidly developing education and healthcare hub in West Bengal, the NSMS Nursing College offers a full-time Bachelor of Science (B) in Nursing program, recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and affiliated with a reputed university.
The program is designed to meet both national and international standards, ensuring that students graduate with strong academic knowledge, ethical grounding, and practical experience.
“Healthcare is evolving, and so must our approach to training healthcare workers. Our new B.Sc Nursing College in Durgapur is committed to excellence in education, innovation in learning, and service to the community,” said the Director of NSMS Nursing.
State-of-the-Art Infrastructure
The NSMS Nursing campus in Durgapur boasts modern infrastructure tailored to meet the highest standards of nursing education. Facilities include:
Smart classrooms with digital learning aids
Advanced nursing laboratories with simulation mannequins
Well-stocked library and e-resource centers
Hostel accommodation with safety and comfort
Attached clinical training facilities at top-tier hospitals
The institution's strong industry linkages ensure students receive continuous exposure to real-world hospital settings through internships and clinical postings.
Experienced Faculty & Holistic Learning
At the heart of NSMS Nursing is its team of highly qualified faculty members, who bring with them years of experience in academics, research, and clinical practice. The curriculum integrates theory, lab work, and hands-on experience to nurture well-rounded nursing professionals.
Regular seminars, workshops, guest lectures, and community health camps are conducted to enhance student learning and social responsibility.
Meeting the Growing Demand for Nurses
With the increasing need for trained nurses in India and abroad, NSMS Nursing aims to bridge the gap by offering a robust B.Sc Nursing program that combines academic rigor with ethical values.
The college focuses not just on education but also on career placement, offering guidance and support for national hospital recruitments and opportunities overseas.
Admission Now Open
Admissions for the B.Sc Nursing program at NSMS Nursing in Durgapur are now open for the upcoming academic session. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the campus or apply online.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment