XRP Drops From $3.65 To $3.14-Sunnymining Launches Automated Mining Contracts To Help Users Turn XRP Into Stable Daily Income

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)XRP has fallen from its mid-month high of $3.65 to $3.14, marking a short-term drop of over 13%. Despite the decline, XRP continues to gain widespread attention for its fast transaction capabilities and strong presence in cross-border payments. Institutional holdings are also on the rise. For many XRP holders, the key question now is:







Automated XRP Mining: Turn Volatility into Daily Passive Income

XRP holds long-term value and real-world use cases, but its price remains volatile and highly speculative. To address this, SunnyMining has introduced a fully automated cloud mining service. XRP holders can now use their tokens to launch remote mining contracts and receive stable passive income without being affected by market fluctuations .

Key Advantages of SunnyMining

Direct XRP Activation : Users can pay directly with XRP to activate cloud mining contracts-no need to convert currencies, ensuring faster and smoother setup.

Fully Automated System : The platform handles all mining and payout processes automatically, delivering daily returns directly to the user's account.

Flexible Contract Options : Multiple mining contracts are available, ranging from short-term trials to long-term compounding plans, meeting various earning preferences.

Security & Compliance : SunnyMining uses multi-layer wallet architecture and multiple verification mechanisms to protect user assets.

Global Service Network : With multilingual interface and 24/7 live support, the platform caters to users across global markets.

Step 1: Register an Account

Visit the official SunnyMining website ( ) to register and receive a $15 bonus for new users .

Step 2: Deposit XRP

Select“XRP Deposit” in your account. A unique wallet address will be generated. Copy the address and transfer XRP from your exchange or personal wallet (minimum deposit: 35 XRP).

Step 3: Choose a Mining Contract

SunnyMining offers a variety of contract options, including short-term experiences, stable long-term contracts, and high-yield compounding plans. Choose based on your goals:

Trial Contract : $100 investment | 2 days | $4 daily income | Total return: $108 + $8 bonus

BTC Standard Hashrate : $500 investment | 7 days | $6.25 daily | Total return: $500 + $43.75

DOGE Standard Hashrate : $1,300 investment | 11 days | $17.16 daily | Total return: $1,300 + $188.76

BTC Premium Hashrate : $3,200 investment | 16 days | $44.80 daily | Total return: $3,200 + $716.80

BTC Premium Hashrate : $15,000 investment | 35 days | $250.50 daily | Total return: $15,000 + $8,767.50

Click here to view more high-yield contract options

Step 4: Start Earning

Once the contract is activated, mining rewards are automatically distributed daily to your balance. Users can withdraw to their XRP wallet at any time-turning idle tokens into daily passive income .

Say Goodbye to Market Stress-Start Earning Daily with Auto-Mining

Even amid price fluctuations, XRP holders can earn consistent returns by activating SunnyMining cloud mining contracts. No need to monitor markets or perform any operations-just let your XRP work for you , generating stable, automated income day by day.

Join SunnyMining Now and Let Your XRP Create Value Every Day!

Register Today :

Download the App : iOS/Android







About SunnyMining

SunnyMining is a global automated cloud mining platform supporting major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, and DOGE . Users can remotely activate mining contracts without hardware or manual effort, earning stable daily income effortlessly -a simple way to achieve passive crypto earnings.