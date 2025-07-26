Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

XRP Drops From $3.65 To $3.14-Sunnymining Launches Automated Mining Contracts To Help Users Turn XRP Into Stable Daily Income


2025-07-26 10:09:41
(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Houston, Texas, 26th July 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , XRP has fallen from its mid-month high of $3.65 to $3.14, marking a short-term drop of over 13%. Despite the decline, XRP continues to gain widespread attention for its fast transaction capabilities and strong presence in cross-border payments. Institutional holdings are also on the rise. For many XRP holders, the key question now is: how to earn steady returns amid market volatility .



Automated XRP Mining: Turn Volatility into Daily Passive Income

XRP holds long-term value and real-world use cases, but its price remains volatile and highly speculative. To address this, SunnyMining has introduced a fully automated cloud mining service. XRP holders can now use their tokens to launch remote mining contracts and receive stable passive income without being affected by market fluctuations .

Key Advantages of SunnyMining

Direct XRP Activation : Users can pay directly with XRP to activate cloud mining contracts-no need to convert currencies, ensuring faster and smoother setup.

Fully Automated System : The platform handles all mining and payout processes automatically, delivering daily returns directly to the user's account.

Flexible Contract Options : Multiple mining contracts are available, ranging from short-term trials to long-term compounding plans, meeting various earning preferences.

Security & Compliance : SunnyMining uses multi-layer wallet architecture and multiple verification mechanisms to protect user assets.

Global Service Network : With multilingual interface and 24/7 live support, the platform caters to users across global markets.

How to Start XRP Cloud Mining in Minutes

Step 1: Register an Account
Visit the official SunnyMining website ( ) to register and receive a $15 bonus for new users .

Step 2: Deposit XRP
Select“XRP Deposit” in your account. A unique wallet address will be generated. Copy the address and transfer XRP from your exchange or personal wallet (minimum deposit: 35 XRP).

Step 3: Choose a Mining Contract
SunnyMining offers a variety of contract options, including short-term experiences, stable long-term contracts, and high-yield compounding plans. Choose based on your goals:

Trial Contract : $100 investment | 2 days | $4 daily income | Total return: $108 + $8 bonus

BTC Standard Hashrate : $500 investment | 7 days | $6.25 daily | Total return: $500 + $43.75

DOGE Standard Hashrate : $1,300 investment | 11 days | $17.16 daily | Total return: $1,300 + $188.76

BTC Premium Hashrate : $3,200 investment | 16 days | $44.80 daily | Total return: $3,200 + $716.80

BTC Premium Hashrate : $15,000 investment | 35 days | $250.50 daily | Total return: $15,000 + $8,767.50

Click here to view more high-yield contract options

Step 4: Start Earning
Once the contract is activated, mining rewards are automatically distributed daily to your balance. Users can withdraw to their XRP wallet at any time-turning idle tokens into daily passive income .

Say Goodbye to Market Stress-Start Earning Daily with Auto-Mining

Even amid price fluctuations, XRP holders can earn consistent returns by activating SunnyMining cloud mining contracts. No need to monitor markets or perform any operations-just let your XRP work for you , generating stable, automated income day by day.

Join SunnyMining Now and Let Your XRP Create Value Every Day!

Register Today :
Download the App : iOS/Android



About SunnyMining

SunnyMining is a global automated cloud mining platform supporting major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, XRP, and DOGE . Users can remotely activate mining contracts without hardware or manual effort, earning stable daily income effortlessly -a simple way to achieve passive crypto earnings.

MENAFN26072025004812010992ID1109846124

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search