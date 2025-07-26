What Is The India-UK Double Contribution Convention? Piyush Goyal Explains

India and the United Kingdom recently signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (CETA) that includes the innovative Double Contribution Convention (DCC). This agreement protects Indian workers and their employers from paying social security contributions twice when temporarily working between the two countries, allowing employees to continue paying contributions in their home country for up to 3 years.

