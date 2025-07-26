Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc. Recognized By Goodfirms As A Top Servicenow® Partner


2025-07-26 08:04:58
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Framingham, MA, July 26, 2025 - Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc. has been featured on GoodFirms as a leading ServiceNow® partner, praised for its expert consulting, implementation, and managed support services focused on enterprise workflow automation and digital transformation.

GoodFirms highlights Soltrix's impressive track record: consistent 30–40% higher-value implementations, 90% annual repeat business, and a perfect 5/5 client satisfaction rating-underscoring its leadership in the competitive ITSM and ServiceNow® ecosystem.

“We're honored to receive this recognition. It reflects the trust clients place in our ability to deliver real ROI with smart, scalable ServiceNow® solutions,” said Raghu Nandan, Co?Founder & President of Soltrix.

Key Highlights:
. Recognized by GoodFirms for ServiceNow® excellence
. ISO-certified delivery center with 100+ certified experts
. Hybrid delivery model with a 99% project success rate
. Proven impact across ITSM, ITOM, SecOps & ITIL workflows

About Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc.
A U.S.-based, Premier ServiceNow® Partner since 2007, Soltrix supports 530+ clients in 50+ countries with high-value IT consulting, technical strategy, and cloud optimization services.

Company :-Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc.

User :- Raghu Nandan

Email :...

Phone :-7742931293

Mobile:- 7742931293

Url :-


MENAFN26072025003198003206ID1109845945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search