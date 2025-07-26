403
Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc. Recognized By Goodfirms As A Top Servicenow® Partner
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Framingham, MA, July 26, 2025 - Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc. has been featured on GoodFirms as a leading ServiceNow® partner, praised for its expert consulting, implementation, and managed support services focused on enterprise workflow automation and digital transformation.
GoodFirms highlights Soltrix's impressive track record: consistent 30–40% higher-value implementations, 90% annual repeat business, and a perfect 5/5 client satisfaction rating-underscoring its leadership in the competitive ITSM and ServiceNow® ecosystem.
“We're honored to receive this recognition. It reflects the trust clients place in our ability to deliver real ROI with smart, scalable ServiceNow® solutions,” said Raghu Nandan, Co?Founder & President of Soltrix.
Key Highlights:
. Recognized by GoodFirms for ServiceNow® excellence
. ISO-certified delivery center with 100+ certified experts
. Hybrid delivery model with a 99% project success rate
. Proven impact across ITSM, ITOM, SecOps & ITIL workflows
About Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc.
A U.S.-based, Premier ServiceNow® Partner since 2007, Soltrix supports 530+ clients in 50+ countries with high-value IT consulting, technical strategy, and cloud optimization services.
About Soltrix Technology Solutions, Inc.
A U.S.-based, Premier ServiceNow® Partner since 2007, Soltrix supports 530+ clients in 50+ countries with high-value IT consulting, technical strategy, and cloud optimization services.
Legal Disclaimer:
