Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UK PM: Recognition Of Palestinian State Must Be Part Of Wider Plan

UK PM: Recognition Of Palestinian State Must Be Part Of Wider Plan


2025-07-26 07:10:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, July 25 (KUNA) - Prime Minister Keir Starmer underlined Friday that the recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.
In a statement on the situation in Gaza, the UK leader said alongside "our closest allies, I am working on a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those that are suffering in this war."
"That pathway will set out the concrete steps needed to turn the ceasefire so desperately needed, into a lasting peace. Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that," he said.
"But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis."
He added that this is the way to ensure it is a tool of maximum utility to improve the lives of those who are suffering - which of course, will always be our ultimate goal.
Starmer affirmed that the appalling scenes in Gaza are unrelenting.
"The continued captivity of hostages, the starvation and denial of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, the increasing violence from extremist settler groups, and Israel's disproportionate military escalation in Gaza are all indefensible". (pick up previous)
nbs


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109845884

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search