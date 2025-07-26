403
Houthis Launch Missiles, Drones Toward Israel
(MENAFN) The Houthi movement in Yemen asserted on Friday that it had conducted assaults on Israeli targets, including the deployment of a hypersonic projectile aimed at a “sensitive” site in southern Israel.
Military spokesperson Yahya Saree, speaking on the group’s al-Masirah TV, stated that a hypersonic ballistic missile named Falasteen-2 was fired toward the Beersheba vicinity. He did not specify what the missile struck or the extent of any destruction.
Saree also mentioned that Houthi unmanned aerial vehicles executed three distinct missions targeting “vital” Israeli locations in Eilat, Ashkelon, and Hadera.
However, no further information was disclosed.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli military reported intercepting a missile launched from Yemeni territory after alarm systems were activated in Israel’s southern Negev desert and near the Dead Sea.
Saree cautioned that the Houthis were “considering further escalation” in retaliation to what they termed Israel’s “aggression and starvation campaign” in Gaza.
The group has persistently fired missiles and drones at Israel and associated maritime targets since the onset of the conflict in the Gaza region, framing their actions as an expression of solidarity with Palestinians.
On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced that the group was organizing more attacks in defense of Gaza and confirmed that 11 drones and hypersonic missiles had already been employed in earlier assaults on Israel, according to a news agency.
