Diego Maradona's Infamous 'Hand Of God' Named Most Notorious Football Moment

Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' has been crowned the most notorious moment to ever happen on a football pitch, according to a poll of fans.

The diminutive Argentinian broke English hearts in 1986 when he rose above Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net.

This was followed by Luis Suarez inexplicably biting Italian Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, according to the research of 2,000 football fans.

Also making the top five were David Beckham's red card for kicking Diego Simeone and Frank Lampard's shockingly disallowed goal against Germany, also in the 2014 World Cup.

The study also revealed that many amateur players had experienced their own horrors on the football pitch, with 23 per cent enduring a Ronnie Rosenthal-style open goal blunder.

The research was commissioned by Specsavers as part of its Best Worst Team series, which was inspired by such football faux pas – from missed goals to not hearing the refs whistle

part [].

The list of infamous moments on the pitch also highlighted Thierry Henry's blatant handball against Ireland in World Cup qualifying in 2009, often cited as a key reason for the introduction of VAR.

While club football was also represented, including the time Carlos Tevez didn't come off the bench as a substitute for Manchester City in a Champions League match against Bayern Munich 2011.

And was Darren Bent's famous 'Beach Ball Goal' – when the Sunderland striker's shot took a huge deflection off a beach ball on the pitch against Liverpool, wrongfooting Pepe Reina in goal.

But for those playing in parks and pitches up and down the country, 22 per cent have been left red faced when they wildly celebrated a goal, only to realise it had actually been ruled out.

Whereas 12 per cent of goalies have let in an absolute howler and were left lying on the ground wishing it would open to swallow them.

The research, conducted via OnePoll, went on to find 78 per cent believe these unbelievably memorable moments are part of what makes football iconic, even if they can feel unfair.

Over a third (35 per cent) prefer football when it is 'unpredictable and chaotic', as opposed to a quarter (25 per cent) who'd rather a 'fair and structured' contest.

Tunley Athletic – which previously lost all 26 games, shipping 137 more goals than they scored in the process – took part in the Best Worst Team series, having its fortunes turned around by Specsavers with the help of Ella Toone, Gary Neville and Luke Littler.

Charman Craig Doughty said:“Sometimes being rubbish at football really pays off.

“While it sounds funny to say it, being crowned the Best Worst Team is honestly the best thing that ever happened to us.

“We were struggling to get a team together last season, on a 17-0 losing run – team morale was at an all-time low, and we were close to folding the club.

“But this money-can't buy experiences surpassed all our expectations – they were on another level. It's given everyone such a boost, and we actually started seeing better performances on the pitch.

“The whole community is still buzzing, and we've got loads of new players joined for the new season.”

THE 20 MOST NOTORIOUS FOOTBALL MOMENTS EVER:

1. Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal vs England (1986)

2. Luis Suárez biting Giorgio Chiellini at the World Cup (2014)

3. David Beckham's red card for kicking Diego Simeone (1998)

4. Frank Lampard's disallowed goal vs Germany – despite the ball clearly crossing the line (2010)

5. Brazil's 7–1 World Cup semi-final defeat at home to Germany (2014)

6. Thierry Henry's handball vs Ireland in World Cup qualifying (2009)

7. Rivaldo's fake injury theatrics against Turkey – getting a player sent off by feigning a face injury (2002)

8. Carlos Tevez refusing to come on as a substitute for Manchester City (2011)

9. The Battle of Nuremberg – Portugal vs Netherlands World Cup clash featuring 4 red cards and 16 yellows (2006)

10. The beach ball goal – Darren Bent's strike for Sunderland deflecting off an inflatable (2009)

11. Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer sent off for fighting each other as Newcastle teammates (2005)

12. Gazza's dentist chair celebration (1996)

13. The phantom goal scored by Reading against Watford that went through the side netting (2008)

14. Jimmy Glass, a goalkeeper, saves Carlisle from relegation with a 94th minute goal (1999)

15. Rene Higuita's scorpion kick (1995)

16. Ronnie Rosenthal's open goal miss for Liverpool (1992)

17. Graham Poll issuing three yellow cards to Josip Šimunić before sending him off (2006)

18. Loris Karius' double howler in the Champions League final (2018)

19. Robert Green's goalkeeping howler gifting the USA a goal in the World Cup (2010)

20. Graeme Souness plants a Galatasaray flag on Fenerbahçe's pitch (1996)