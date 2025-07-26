EQS-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Advanced Blockchain AG: Valuation of Top 15 Portfolio Holdings as of 30 June 2025

Advanced Blockchain AG: Valuation of Top 15 Portfolio Holdings as of 30 June 2025 Berlin, 25 July 2025 – Advanced Blockchain AG (“ABAG”, Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6), a leading venture builder and investor in the blockchain space, has released an updated valuation of the top 15 holdings in its portfolio via its subsidiary, Incredulous Labs Ltd. As of 30 June 2025, the total value of these assets is estimated at USD 15 million.



Breakdown of Top Holdings

Among all holdings, peaq continues to represent the highest valuation, albeit with a reduced relative share within the portfolio. Other significant contributors – Panoptic, Light, and Polymer – are collectively estimated at a value of over USD 5 million.



Traded Tokens (market values as of 30 June, 2025)

peaq : 88,059,820.00 $PEAQ and 672,112 KREST tokens with a combined value of $6,874,983.

Ethereum : 92 ETH tokens with a value of $230,000.

Contango : 11,885,556.00 TANGO tokens with a value of $160,455.

Bitcoin : 1.2 BTC tokens with a value $129,043.20. Neon EVM : 533,220 NEON tokens with a value of $53,322. Equity Positions and Tokens Yet to Launch (valued by AVS-Valuation GmbH as of 30 June, 2025)

Panoptic : around $1.520.000 – $2.280.000.

Light : around $1.350.000 – $2.020.000.

Polymer : around $1.3 40.000 – $2.010.000.

Talisman : around $440.000 – $660.000.

Permanent Ventures: around $280.000 – $420.000.

Zcloak : around $220.000 – $340.000. Laconic : around $120.000 – $180.000. Equity Positions Silencio : $50.000. Other assets in the top 15 involve Volume Finance, for which Incredulous invested $350,000 for an equity position back in 2022. This investment was discovered recently as part of the ongoing historical cleanup and is currently presented on the company's website. The communication with the founding team has been reestablished, and discussions are ongoing to monetize the group's equity in the project.



Furthermore, DELV (formerly known as Element Finance) has experienced vulnerability of its protocol's (Hyperdrive) smart contracts, leading to the final collective decision of its founders and shareholders to wind down the project, given that the cost of rebuilding the project was insurmountable. ABAG's management is in continuous communication with the founding team to receive the liquidation proceeds of its preferred shares. Estimates of the proceeds range between $200.000 and $300.000, subject to ongoing liquidation costs.



Lastly, the valuation of the top 15 assets excludes direct equity holdings in EoT Labs (including its intellectual property), FinPro's intellectual property, and other assets (i.e., PEN, TIA*, AR, AO, $M, MYSO, SNX, among others) held and legally granted to the group.



Valuation Methodology

AVS-Valuation GmbH applies a comprehensive methodology when assessing these assets. Factors include the legal structure (e.g., SAFTs, SAFEs), sector benchmarks, fundamentals, technical developments, market capitalization, and TVL (Total Value Locked), where applicable.



Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, commented:

“Several portfolio assets have witnessed a notable decline in value in the first half of 2025, in particular $PEAQ, which represented 80% of the total portfolio value as of 31.12.2024, thereby also decreasing its relative contribution to the overall portfolio value. This was primarily driven by the overall market correction and sentiment shift at the beginning of 2025.



On a broader level, the heavy concentration of the portfolio around four to five key assets has further amplified the impact of individual asset volatility on the overall portfolio. This underlines the urgent need for continuous strategic diversification, which already started throughout 2025 so far and which is planned to be executed more actively in the remainder of 2025 – following the anticipated completion of the historical clean-up process by the end of July 2025.”



Market Outlook

The first half of 2025 continued the momentum from late 2024, with digital asset markets expanding in both capitalization and adoption. Bitcoin held firm above the six-figure mark, trading mostly between $104K and $110K – securing a 45% gain. Brief geopolitical tensions were absorbed quickly, and risk appetite stayed healthy, supported by modest gains in US equities.



On-chain data and technicals pointed to sustained strength. Bitcoin saw elevated large-scale transactions and steady exchange outflows, suggesting continued accumulation by long-term holders. Ethereum began the year around $3,300 and, after a drawdown to approximately $1,400 by April, recovered into a consolidation range between $2,400 and $2,700 towards the second half of Q2 2025. May marked the public testnet rollout of EIP-7251, a key upgrade expected to improve staking efficiency and attract institutional validators.



Recent Portfolio Highlights

peaq : By Q2 2025, peaq reached a major milestone with over 5 million on-chain addresses and processed 14 million+ transactions , while 1.4 billion PEAQ tokens (over 30% of total supply) were actively staked, highlighting robust user participation and network activity. .

Panoptic launched its decentralized trading platform on Ethereum, reaching a total value locked (TVL) of nearly USD1.76million in Q1 2025. Contango Protocol : Contango's protocol fees (i.e., direct trading and service fees from users) surged notably in the first half of 2025:

Q1 2025 : $426,154

Q2 2025 : $234,980

Including partial Q3 data, total fees generated in 2025 have reached approximately $720,000 - reflecting a strong first-half performance and continued momentum into the third quarter. Investor Update Call

Advanced Blockchain will update its investors in an investor update call , which will take place in first half of August 2025. The date will be published in due course on the investor relations website.



* The Celestia tokens were legally granted to ABAG as consideration for an investment done in 2023, but have not yet been transferred to ABAG or its subsidiary.



About Advanced Blockchain AG

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry.



For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects and investments, please visit



Contact:

