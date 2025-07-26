What Exactly Was Signed In Helsinki In August 1975?
I cover international relations with a focus on Switzerland, lead journalistic investigations, and conduct deeply personal interviews on challenging topics. Over 25 years in journalism. Graduated from Moscow State University's Faculty of Journalism and the French Press Institute in Paris. Former TV/radio host in France and Russia. I am a published author and documentary filmmaker who has interviewed presidents and rock stars.
My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.
Español
es
¿Qué fue exactamente lo que se firmó en Helsinki en agosto de 1975?
Read more: ¿Qué fue exactamente lo que se firmó en Helsinki en agosto de 1975
中文
zh
1975年8月在赫尔辛基究竟签署了什么?
Read more: 1975年8月在赫尔辛基究竟签署了什么
This content was published on Jul 24, 2025 Switzerland played an important role in the adoption of the pan-European set of rules in the 1970s that gave rise to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).Read more: 50 years of the Helsinki Accords: Switzerland's role between the blocs
