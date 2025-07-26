Bitcoin Moved From Consolidation To Correction

The crypto market capitalisation has fallen by another 1.3% over the past 24 hours to $3.77 trillion, which is 5.3% below the highs of $3.98 trillion set on July 23rd. We consider the decline from the December peaks to be a necessary and healthy correction. Even a pullback to 3.40 can be seen as part of profit-taking, pulling the market back to recent peaks and the 61.8% area of the total growth from April lows. As long as the market remains above this level, there is no point in talking about a change in the medium-term trend.
