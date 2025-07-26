Flash Floods Devastate Gilgit-Baltistan's Diamer District 9 Dead, Dozens Missing

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Recent flash floods in Gilgit -Baltistan's Diamer district and the tourist hotspot of Babusar have left at least nine people dead, including two children and two women, while 10 to 12 others remain missing.

According to officials, the floods have wreaked havoc across Diamer and other parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, destroying hundreds of homes, shops, cattle sheds, and key infrastructure.

Government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq reported that more than 500 houses have been completely destroyed, and thousands of feet of construction-grade timber have been washed away by the surging floodwaters.

The floods have damaged over 12 kilometers of roads, 27 bridges, and 22 vehicles. Large boulders have blocked thoroughfares, cutting off access to many areas.

The region's electricity, water supply, and communication systems have been completely disrupted, and the destruction of water supply schemes has left many communities without drinking water.

Rescue teams have evacuated more than 300 tourists and passengers to safety, while search operations continue for the missing. However, rescue efforts are being hampered by strong water currents and frequent landslides.

Relief operations are underway in the affected regions, and assessment teams have been dispatched to evaluate the full extent of the damage. Restoration of electricity and water supply systems has also begun.

Authorities have termed the situation alarming and appealed to the federal government for urgent assistance.