India's Agri Exports Gets A Boost With Indiauk CETA

MENAFN - KNN India)The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is expected to significantly enhance India's agricultural exports, while safeguarding key domestic sectors that require continued protection.

Under the terms of the agreement, India has secured zero-duty access for over 95 percent of its agricultural and processed food exports to the United Kingdom.

This market liberalisation is projected to drive a 20 percent increase in Indian agricultural exports to the UK over the next three years, reinforcing India's long-term goal of achieving USD 100 billion in agri-export value by 2030.

The sweeping tariff eliminations particularly favour products such as ready-to-eat meals, spice blends, fruit pulp, pickles, and a wide variety of processed foods-segments in which India has emerged as a global leader.

At the same time, the Indian government has adopted a calibrated approach to ensure that critical domestic sectors remain protected.

Key agricultural products such as dairy, edible oils, oats, and apples have been excluded from the agreement's liberalisation measures to safeguard the interests of local farmers and maintain food security and price stability.

The agreement slashes tariffs on 99.7 percent of India's processed food exports, in some cases from rates as high as 70 percent to zero.

This is expected to provide a significant competitive edge to Indian exporters in global categories where they are already outperforming traditional suppliers.

Products such as Indian turmeric, pepper, cardamom, mango pulp, sauces, and baked goods are likely to gain market share due to increased cost competitiveness and quality differentiation.

The inclusion of duty-free access for emerging items like jackfruit, millets, and organic herbs further broadens the export horizon for India's agri-food sector.

Marine exports have received a notable boost under the agreement. With the removal of existing duties ranging from 4.2 percent to 8.5 percent, Indian shrimp, tuna, and fishmeal exports are expected to regain lost ground in the UK market.

India, once the leading shrimp exporter to the UK, saw its share decline in recent years due to tariff disadvantages, falling behind competitors such as Vietnam and Ecuador.

The new duty-free access is expected to restore competitiveness and help Indian exporters recover market share.

For Indian agriculture, the India–UK CETA marks a critical step toward global integration, value-chain expansion, and sustainable export-led growth, all while retaining the safeguards necessary to protect domestic interests.

