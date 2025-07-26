Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Affirms Commitment To Strengthening Partnership And Cooperation With Pakistan

2025-07-26 05:31:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China affirmed its keenness to expand bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in various areas of common interest.
This came during a meeting held today between Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who is visiting Beijing.
The Chinese Vice President noted that Beijing and Islamabad enjoy a strategic partnership and bilateral relations based on a high level of mutual trust and solidarity in the face of challenges.
For his part, Munir affirmed that the Pakistani Army is ready to continue implementing the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and deepen the strategic cooperative partnership in various fields.

