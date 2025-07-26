Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pixel Web Solutions Expands Crypto Suite With White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions To Accelerate Market Entry For Startups And Enterprises


2025-07-26 05:27:11
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pixel Web Solutions, a leading blockchain development company, proudly announces the expansion of its crypto services portfolio with White Label Crypto Exchange Solutions. This strategic offering is designed to help entrepreneurs, startups, and financial institutions launch fully-functional, scalable, and regulation-ready crypto exchanges in record time, without the need for building everything from scratch.

As the global demand for cryptocurrency trading platforms continues to surge driven by DeFi innovation, digital asset adoption, and institutional interest Pixel Web Solutions is meeting the moment with ready-to-deploy, customizable white label exchange solutions. These platforms come with built-in features, security modules, and compliance support, enabling faster go-to-market timelines and reduced development costs.

“White label exchange solutions are a game-changer for businesses that want to enter the crypto market without heavy upfront investment,” said MathiBarathi MariSelvan, CRO of Pixel Web Solutions.“With our enterprise-ready architecture, businesses can launch a branded exchange in weeks instead of months, while maintaining full control over user experience, compliance, and scalability.”

What's Included in Pixel Web Solutions' White Label Crypto Exchange Suite?

Pre-Built Trading Engine: High-speed matching engine with low latency and support for spot, margin, and futures trading.

Custom Branding & UI/UX: Tailored frontend themes and layouts for web and mobile apps to reflect your brand identity.

KYC/AML Integration: Seamless onboarding with global compliance modules for secure and verified user access.

Hot & Cold Wallet Integration: Multilayer security with wallet management tools to safeguard digital assets.

Admin Control Panel: Complete backend dashboard for managing users, fees, tokens, liquidity, and trading analytics.

Multi-Currency Support: Trade popular cryptocurrencies and add new tokens effortlessly through modular APIs.

Liquidity Aggregation: Integration with top-tier liquidity providers and market makers for smoother trading environments.

Security-First Architecture: End-to-end encryption, anti-DDoS protection, multi-signature wallets, and regular security audits.

Who Is It For?

Pixel Web Solutions' white label solution is ideal for:

Crypto entrepreneurs looking for a quick exchange launch

Fintech startups expanding into Web3

Traditional businesses exploring digital asset integration

Venture-backed projects needing MVPs and market validation

Enterprises requiring a custom branded exchange without building from scratch

Deployment Models Available:

Cloud-Based Exchange Deployment

On-Premise Custom Installations

Hybrid Infrastructure Support (for compliance-heavy regions)

Why Choose Pixel Web Solutions?

With years of experience in blockchain development, Pixel Web Solutions offers not just a product-but a strategic partnership. From regulatory consulting and UI customization to ongoing maintenance and feature expansion, we ensure that your crypto exchange stays future-ready in a volatile market.

About Pixel Web Solutions

Pixel Web Solutions is a global blockchain development company based in Madurai, India. Recognized for delivering high-performance blockchain, DeFi, and crypto solutions, the company helps clients across industries leverage Web3 technologies to innovate and scale. Including crypto exchange development, wallet development, NFT platforms, smart contract audits, and decentralized app development.

Company :-Pixel Web Solutions

User :- MathiBharathi Mariselvan

Email :...

Phone :-8667073700

Mobile:- 9790097510

Url :-


MENAFN26072025003198003206ID1109844607

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search