Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rpost Launches Sidenotetm To Streamline Email Communication With Private Messaging Feature

2025-07-26 05:27:11
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost, a pioneer in secure outbound messaging, has unveiled SideNoteTM, a groundbreaking addition to its Registered EmailTM service. This new tool allows senders to include private, context-specific notes visible only to CC and BCC recipients, without altering the message seen by primary recipients. By eliminating the need to forward messages separately to share sensitive context, SideNote reduces inbox clutter and boosts communication efficiency-especially for business users trying to manage large volumes of email.

Integrated seamlessly into the Registered EmailTM platform, SideNote simplifies everyday email workflows. Users just write their message, select the SideNote option, add their note, and send-no extra steps needed. The feature supports better collaboration, minimizes server load, and helps prevent errors caused by repeated manual forwarding. As part of RPost's ongoing mission to enhance digital communication, SideNote is available now to all users at no additional cost.

MENAFN26072025003198003206ID1109844604

