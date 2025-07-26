Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Oman Extols France's Announced Plan To Recognize Palestine

Oman Extols France's Announced Plan To Recognize Palestine


2025-07-26 05:20:40
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 25 (KUNA) -- The Omani Foreign Ministry on Friday commended and welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's historic announcement that his country would recognize State of Palestine during the coming UN General Assembly.
In a press release, the ministry said Oman calls on other countries that have not recognized the Palestinian state to follow suit only to put the two-state solution in place and establish the Palestinian people's legitimate right to an independent state on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem being its capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Thursday that Paris decided to officially recognize the Palestinian state in line with its commitment to achieving permanent and fair peace in the Middle East region. (end)
nfa


MENAFN26072025000071011013ID1109844463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search