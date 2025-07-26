403
Oman Extols France's Announced Plan To Recognize Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, July 25 (KUNA) -- The Omani Foreign Ministry on Friday commended and welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's historic announcement that his country would recognize State of Palestine during the coming UN General Assembly.
In a press release, the ministry said Oman calls on other countries that have not recognized the Palestinian state to follow suit only to put the two-state solution in place and establish the Palestinian people's legitimate right to an independent state on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem being its capital.
French President Emmanuel Macron affirmed on Thursday that Paris decided to officially recognize the Palestinian state in line with its commitment to achieving permanent and fair peace in the Middle East region. (end)
