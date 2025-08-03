Ukrainian Air Defense Neutralizes 60 Russian Drones, One Missile Overnight
Between 19:00 on Saturday, August 2, and the morning of August 3, Russian forces launched 83 drones and missiles against Ukraine, including 76 Shahed-type strike drones and various types of decoy UAVs, launched from Shatalovo, Kursk, and Millerovo (Russia); one Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from Russia's Bryansk region; five S-300/S-400 surface-to-air guided missiles launched from the Kursk region; and one Kh-22 cruise missile launched over the Black Sea.Read also: War update: 138 clashes on front lines over past day, Pokrovsk sector hottest
The attack was repelled by Ukrainian fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems, drone defense units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
As of 09:00 on Sunday, August 3, preliminary data indicates that air defenses neutralized 61 aerial targets, including 60 enemy drones (Shaheds and decoys) across the north, south, east, and center of the country, and one Iskander-M missile.
Impacts from six missiles and 16 drones were confirmed at eight locations. In addition, debris from intercepted targets was recorded falling in two other areas.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
