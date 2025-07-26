403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
KUNA Chief Highlights Kuwait's Leadership In Media, Culture
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ZHENGZHOU, China, July 25 (KUNA) -- KUNA Acting Director General Mohammad Al-Mannai highlighted on Friday Kuwait's leadership in media, culture, and peaceful coexistence, emphasizing the country's commitment to dialogue and building international bridges.
Al-Mannai's statement came during his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit held in Zhengzhou city, China.
Al-Mannai said that the summit represented a unique opportunity to formulate shared visions that consolidate the role of media in shaping enlightened awareness and guiding public policies.
He called for unified media efforts to address current and future challenges, and emphasized the need for cultural dialogue and shared media bridges to enhance global understanding.
He also highlighted the shift from traditional media to digital platforms, calling for sharing the experiences and exploration of AI to enhance content and user experience.
Al-Mannai renewed Arab institutions' commitment to cooperate, strengthen partnerships, and turn shared interests and cultural intersections into opportunities for peace and development.
He praised the large Arab participation in the summit, highlighting its significance in showcasing Arab media's pivotal role regionally and internationally.
KUNA's Acting Director General commended the active participation and constructive proposals aimed at enhancing cooperation among SCO member states and promoting sustainable development through think tank exchanges.
The SCO's Media and Think Tank Summit is held in preparation for the leaders' summit scheduled in Tianjin city on August 31 until September first.
Apart from the acting director general, KUNA's delegation ALSO includes Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Al-Bahar, in addition to Head of Marketing and Public Relations Lamia Al-Farsi. (end)
nof
Al-Mannai's statement came during his participation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit held in Zhengzhou city, China.
Al-Mannai said that the summit represented a unique opportunity to formulate shared visions that consolidate the role of media in shaping enlightened awareness and guiding public policies.
He called for unified media efforts to address current and future challenges, and emphasized the need for cultural dialogue and shared media bridges to enhance global understanding.
He also highlighted the shift from traditional media to digital platforms, calling for sharing the experiences and exploration of AI to enhance content and user experience.
Al-Mannai renewed Arab institutions' commitment to cooperate, strengthen partnerships, and turn shared interests and cultural intersections into opportunities for peace and development.
He praised the large Arab participation in the summit, highlighting its significance in showcasing Arab media's pivotal role regionally and internationally.
KUNA's Acting Director General commended the active participation and constructive proposals aimed at enhancing cooperation among SCO member states and promoting sustainable development through think tank exchanges.
The SCO's Media and Think Tank Summit is held in preparation for the leaders' summit scheduled in Tianjin city on August 31 until September first.
Apart from the acting director general, KUNA's delegation ALSO includes Acting Editor-in-Chief Mohammad Al-Bahar, in addition to Head of Marketing and Public Relations Lamia Al-Farsi. (end)
nof
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment