Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar To Meet Bahrain In Arab Championship Opener

2025-07-26 05:16:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar reserve basketball team will begin its journey in the 26th Arab Men's Championship with an anticipated matchup against host nation Bahrain, today. The tournament.
The championship follows a single-round-robin format, featuring seven Arab national teams: Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, the UAE, and Kuwait. The team finishing at the top of the standings will claim the title.
Qatar will face Egypt tomorrow in their next match.

