Qatar To Meet Bahrain In Arab Championship Opener

Doha: The Qatar reserve basketball team will begin its journey in the 26th Arab Men's Championship with an anticipated matchup against host nation Bahrain, today. The tournament. The championship follows a single-round-robin format, featuring seven Arab national teams: Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, the UAE, and Kuwait. The team finishing at the top of the standings will claim the title. Qatar will face Egypt tomorrow in their next match.

