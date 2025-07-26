All About Dates: Dubai Exhibition Brings Residents Closer To Palm Tree, Emirati Heritage

The second edition of 'Dubai for Dates' was launched on Friday, July 25. This cultural event reflects a national vision to support local heritage and promote it as a source of inspiration. Aiming to encourage the cultivation and care of palm trees in homes, farms, and institutions, ensuring the sustainability of this national icon for future generations.

The event, held at Al Remah Fort on the Dubai–Al Ain Road, is organized by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center and focuses on half-ripened dates. Running for eight days, it welcomes visitors daily from 10am to 10pm. The event blends heritage and innovation, celebrating the palm tree as a deeply rooted national symbol of Emirati identity and culture.

"What makes Dubai for Dates different from other festivals is that it focuses on the palm tree itself - on its social aspect more than its economic one. Everything we have is dates - no fruits or other products," said Anood Alblooshi, Head of Events at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, to Khaleej Times.

The event features a mini-exhibition showcasing traditional tools used in palm cultivation, including digging, cleaning, and pollination tools, as well as a diverse range of photographs documenting various types of dates and their harvesting stages.

Visitors can explore old farming techniques once used by Emirati farmers, making the space a rich archive that connects people to the UAE's agricultural history. There are also many distinguished products made from dates, traditional homemade foods, and sweets.

Interactive learning for children

Children have a large share of the experience, with a dedicated section offering educational and entertainment activities centered on palm trees and dates. These include drawing, colouring, and interactive games. One highlight is the Date Harvest Game, which helps children understand the process of harvesting dates engagingly. There are also simple stories told in child-friendly language that narrate the history of the palm tree.

"Our goal is to promote the value of the palm and encourage its cultivation. Even children come here and learn something new. For example, in the kids' corner, we teach them how to harvest dates . We also run the initiative 'Plant Your Seedling,' where they're given a small can with soil and a seed. They take it home and plant it. If a sapling grows by next year, we reward them," added Alblooshi.

Emirati farmer Abu Abdullah from Sharjah participated in the Dubai for Dates event for the first time this year. He owns a farm in Dubai with over 1,200 palm trees. He has previously taken part in various agricultural events across the UAE.

"I have around 1,200 palm trees, and we harvest daily. We collect between 200 and 500 kilograms per day," Abu Abdullah told Khaleej Times.

He noted that although some varieties of dates are imported, when cultivated in the UAE, they surpass the quality of their country of origin, like Medjool dates, which are exported from Palestine, or Sukkari dates from Saudi Arabia."

Abu Abdullah explained that the normal price of dates ranges from Dh10 to Dh80 per kilogram. "The best types of dates include 'Dubai Hilwa', Umm Al-Dahan, and Ajwa, which can reach up to Dh100 per kilogram."

He has been in the date farming and trade business since 2007 and is now teaching it to his children.

He also discussed the challenges faced in date farming, particularly the high production costs associated with electricity and labour, which affect the profitability of selling products. He mentioned that some farmers struggle to cover their losses due to fluctuating market prices. To manage excess produce, Abu Abdullah converts surplus half-ripened dates into fully ripened dates.

In a modern touch that merges technology with tradition, visitors to Dubai for Dates can access information through an AI-powered virtual Emirati figure. This character provides interactive content about traditional palm-based crafts, irrigation methods, and pollination techniques, enhancing the visitor experience through innovative, knowledge-rich engagement.

13 competitions, exclusive palm auction

This year's edition includes 13 competition categories, including the "Homegrown Palm - Dubai and General" category for palm trees grown in residential areas, as well as a "Government Entities" category. A special category is dedicated to 'Dubai Hilwa', considered one of the rarest and most valuable date varieties. Other contests include the Largest Cluster and the competition's Khalas, Khneizi, and Boumaan dates at both the Dubai and other emirate levels.

The event also features the Palm Auction, organized in collaboration with Emirates Auction, which runs for seven days and showcases he finest types of palm trees in a unique commercial and cultural setting.

A local expert committee oversees the judging process, chaired by Saeed Khalifa Bin Thalith, with members Alhai Ali Al Sabousi, Khalfan Ali Al Suwaidi, and Khadem Al Midour Al Muhairi, ensuring transparency and accuracy in evaluations.

Abdullah Hamdan Bin Dalmook, CEO of the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, said, "We've transformed Dubai for Dates into a vibrant community space where the palm tree meets the public and their daily lives. This event is a social and national message aiming to strengthen people's connection to their land and heritage."

"Launching initiatives such as the Hilwa Dubai category and the Palm Auction reinforces the presence of the palm tree in our daily lives. It's not just a tree, it's a symbol of generosity and deeply rooted identity," he added.