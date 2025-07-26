E& Unveils New Samsung Galaxy Foldables In The UAE With Exclusive Data Offers

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,July 2025 – e& has launched the new Samsung Galaxy Foldables series across the UAE, featuring the brand's slimmest models yet: the Galaxy Z Fold7, Z Flip7, and Z Flip7 FE. As part of the launch, e& is introducing exclusive data bundles that unlock the full potential of the new Galaxy Foldables.

Customers can order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 starting from AED 250/month and enjoy unlimited data along with a host of AI-powered benefits. The Galaxy Z Flip7 is available from AED 140/month with 300GB of data, while the new Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starts at AED 125/month, offering 100GB of data. Each bundle is designed to maximise the experience of Samsung's most advanced foldables yet, seamlessly combining connectivity, performance, and next-gen AI features.

Tamer B ElToni, Senior Vice President, Digital Adjacencies & Devices, e& UAE, said:“This launch is another exciting chapter in our partnership with Samsung Electronics. By pairing Samsung's latest foldables with our exclusive data bundles and AI-powered benefits, we're offering customers in the UAE a smarter, more personalised mobile experience that adds real everyday value.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“We are thrilled to launch the next generation of Galaxy devices in the UAE. Setting a new benchmark for intelligent design and premium performance, the new Foldables and Wearables represent the next leap in Galaxy innovation, blending cutting-edge AI with sleek, durable engineering. We are excited to work with exceptional partners like e& to make these incredible devices accessible to a wider audience across the UAE.”

This launch further reinforces the strong, ongoing partnership between e& and Samsung Gulf Electronics-one built on a shared commitment to innovation and customer-first experiences. In addition to the exclusive data bundles, customers will enjoy a range of AI-powered benefits designed to elevate every interaction with their new Foldable device.

These include 6 months of free 2TB Gemini Cloud Storage (worth around AED 73/month), Picsart Pro with 500 AI credits, and four months of complimentary Samsung Care+ for added peace of mind. Customers will also unlock premium access to Samsung Members, with the ability to redeem curated rewards through GoLearning and Smiles, making this more than just a device purchase, but an entry into a richer digital lifestyle.

The Galaxy Z Fold7, Samsung's thinnest and lightest foldable yet, combines the power of an immersive large screen with pro-grade creative tools and built-in Galaxy AI, delivering a next-level multitasking and content creation experience.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip7 redefines the flip phone with a compact edge-to-edge FlexWindow, flagship-level camera capabilities, and intuitive AI features, perfectly sized to fit in your pocket and your lifestyle. Built on the foundation of Samsung's history of form factor innovation, Galaxy AI is combined with powerful hardware to deliver Samsung's most advanced smartphone experience.

With flexible SmartPay plans and exclusive data bundles, the launch makes it easier than ever to upgrade to the new Galaxy Z series through e&. The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series will also be made available from as low as AED 65/ month with SmartPay.

Combined with a suite of AI-powered extras and premium lifestyle offers, this collaboration empowers customers to unlock the full potential of Samsung's latest Foldables.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience.