China-EU Play Nice Despite Widening Cracks

MENAFN - Asia Times) Beijing has called on the European Union to increase diplomatic dialogue and improve trade relations after the bloc sanctioned two rural banks in northern China, accusing them of facilitating trade between China and Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa in Beijing on Thursday.

“The challenges facing Europe today do not come from China,” Xi told the two European leaders during their visit to China for the China-EU Summit.“There are no fundamental conflicts of interest or geopolitical contradictions between China and Europe.”

Xi said that China has always viewed and developed its relations with the EU from a strategic and long-term perspective, regarding Europe as an essential pole in a multipolar world, and has consistently supported European integration and the EU's strategic autonomy.

He said that China and the European Union should uphold openness and cooperation, and properly manage their differences.

“History and reality have proven that mutual dependence is not a risk, and the integration of interests is not a threat,” he said.“Improving competitiveness cannot rely on 'building walls and fortifications,' while 'decoupling' will only isolate oneself.”

Xi also stated that the EU should practice multilateralism, help safeguard the international order of rules, and collaborate with China to address global challenges such as climate change.

The Chinese leader made the conciliatory remarks amid rising political tensions between the EU and China over trade issues and the Ukraine war.

In April, the EU imposed anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese-imported aerial work platforms, ranging from 20.6% to 66.7%. Investigations found that Chinese manufacturers enjoyed an advantage in European markets, as they could lower prices after receiving government subsidies, low-interest financing, and support for raw materials.