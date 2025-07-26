Kerala: IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain For 5 Days, Orange Alert In Seven Districts
Thiruvananthapuram: With a deep depression persisting over the coast of West Bengal and Northwest Bay of Bengal, the threat of rain continues in Kerala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rain in Kerala for the next five days. Orange alerts have been issued for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, warning of very heavy rainfall. Yellow alerts are in place for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.
Deep Depression Alert
A low-pressure area persists along the coast from Maharashtra to Kerala. A deep depression is situated over the coast of West Bengal and Northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move towards Gangetic West Bengal and North Odisha and Jharkhand within the next 24 hours. Rain is expected in Kerala for the next 5 days. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall on July 26 and heavy rainfall until July 29. Strong winds with speeds reaching 50 to 60 km/h are also expected in Kerala until 27/07/2025.
Rainfall Forecast for the Coming Days
Orange Alert
26/07/2025: The IMD has issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts, indicating the possibility of isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Very heavy rainfall is defined by the IMD as rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in 24 hours.
Yellow Alert
26/07/2025: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
27/07/2025: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
28/07/2025: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
29/07/2025: Kannur, Kasaragod. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts, indicating the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall is defined by the IMD as rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in 24 hours.
