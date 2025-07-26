Zircuit Launches AI Trading Engine For Lightning-Fast, Cross-Chain Trading

Zircuit has announced its next major product: an AI-powered trading engine designed for lightning-fast, cross-chain execution. This launch builds on the success of Zircuit's Deposit Vaults, which now secure more than $950 million in stablecoins, ETH, and BTC.

The new AI Trading Engine-“Hyperliquid for AI Trading”-unlocks real-time signal detection and one-click automated trading across both EVM chains and Solana. Together, these two flagship products create a complete on-chain financial toolkit:



Deposit Vaults deliver passive, secure yield with institutional-grade security. AI Trading Engine empowers active traders with real-time signal detection and cross-chain execution, backed by Zircuit-grade reliability.

How it works:



AI Signal Detection: Scans on-chain and off-chain data to identify alpha before it disappears.

Cross-Chain Auto-Routing: Executes on the best-priced venues.

One-Click Strategies: Handles wallets, gas, and slippage so users can start trading instantly. Zircuit-Grade Security: Every contract inherits the same battle-tested security stack that protects Zircuit's vaults, including sequencer-level security and anti-phishing tech.

Rollout Timeline:



Closed Beta: Late July 2025 (invite-only for vault users)

Public Launch: August 2025 with SDK access for strategy builders Ecosystem Grants: Q4 2025 with 10M ZRC to support community-built AI models

Vault users can expect beta invitations on their dashboards, along with trading incentives and prizes. New users who join Deposit Vaults now will receive fee rebates on future AI trading. Developers and quants should stay tuned for an upcoming AI-trading competition featuring grants, bounties, and rewards.

For more information, users can visit zircuit.com and connect on X/Twitter

About Zircuit