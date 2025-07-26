$75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament

Floki's flagship metaverse game, Valhalla, is kicking off its first major tournament - and there's $75,000 worth of prizes on the line for the top 64 contenders.

Designed as a competitive battleground for players worldwide, Valhalla blends strategy, skill, and blockchain-powered gameplay in a Norse-inspired metaverse. Players control powerful creatures called Veras and battle in fast-paced, 3v3 turn-based combat - and now, the stakes are higher than ever.

The tournament format consists of three concurrent single-elimination bracket tournaments will run simultaneously every two months. Each tournament starts with a qualification phase, where players compete in up to three matches. A win earns one point - and the top 64 scorers from each tournament move on to the Main Event. If players are tied, ELO rankings determine who advances.

The Main Event is a six-round, 64-player single-elimination bracket, where only one winner will rise to the top. Choose your tournament wisely - you can only enter one per cycle. Each match is 3v3 only, and special rules apply, including shorter turn times and no draws.

Prize Pool Highlights

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool totaling over $75,000, all paid out in $FLOKI. The champion will walk away with $25,000, while the runner-up earns $10,000. Semi-finalists (3rd and 4th place) will each receive $5,000. Those who place 5th through 8th will get $2,000 apiece, followed by $1,000 prizes for 9th to 16th place. Players ranking from 17th to 32nd will earn $500 each, and even those finishing between 33rd and 64th won't go home empty-handed - they'll receive $200 each for making it into the bracket.

The Valhalla tournament is a global competition designed to spotlight the best players in the ecosystem. Whether you're a seasoned Vera strategist or a rising star in the metaverse, this is your chance to etch your name into Valhalla history.

An official date announcement and access to the signup portal are expected to be released shortly.

For more details, users can visit About Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. You can play the game now and it was launched on Mainnet on June 30, 2025. Valhalla is developed by FLOKI.

Users can learn more at

About Floki

is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website: