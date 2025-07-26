Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000

Pepeto, a meme coin built on the Ethereum blockchain, has secured more than $5.5 million in presale funding. With the demo version of its decentralized exchange now live and the token price at approximately $0.000000142, Pepeto combines meme-themed branding with cross-chain bridge features and decentralized swap infrastructure.

Pepeto's Ethereum Powered Exchange

The meme coin space is evolving, and Pepeto is at the forefront of that shift with more than just hype. Built on Ethereum, the project is changing expectations by combining entertainment with real blockchain infrastructure. At its core, Pepeto offers a fully developed decentralized exchange featuring PepetoSwap technology and a seamless bridge connecting multiple blockchains. Traders no longer need to depend on costly swaps or centralized platforms. Instead, Pepeto provides fast, secure, and zero-fee trading powered by the Ethereum network. This makes Pepeto a strong choice for both casual users and serious investors who seek speed, scalability, and safety in one place. As Layer 2 solutions continue to see broader adoption, Pepeto differentiates itself from other meme-themed tokens by incorporating technical features such as a cross-chain bridge and decentralized exchange infrastructure.

Utility, Speed, and Culture: The Triple Threat



Zero-fee trading through the PepetoSwap Exchange

Cross-chain bridge enabling quick and low-cost swaps

Fully audited and secure smart contract

Viral frog storyline with connections to Elon and PEPE Major Tier 1 exchange listing announcement coming soon







Source: https://x.com/Pepetocoin/status/1945130737788706997

Pepeto's Vision and Contribution to the Crypto Space

Pepeto is an ambitious contender aiming to reshape how finance functions in the digital era. It recently launched the Pepeto Bridge exchange, built to solve cross-chain challenges, enhance liquidity, and enable smooth swaps across networks. The project has raised approximately $5.7 million through its ongoing presale, with tokens currently priced at $0.000000143 each. According to the team, future plans include additional capital raising efforts during the presale, with expectations for further project developments in August. Pepeto's initials stand for Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency, Technology, and Optimization, a fitting reason it is called the God of Frogs, delivering security and clarity for every holder. The token has not yet launched on centralized exchanges, and trading activity remains limited to the presale phase.

How to Buy $PEPETO

Investors can join the $PEPETO presale via the official website: and other exclusive ecosystem benefits.

About $PEPETO

$PEPETO is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency project blending the playful spirit of meme coins with real-world utility. Featuring a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and unparalleled staking rewards, $PEPETO is redefining what it means to be a meme coin in 2025.

Official Links:

X (Twitter):

Telegram Channel: