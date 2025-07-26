Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powerful Earthquake Jolts Indonesia's West Papua

2025-07-26 04:36:39
(MENAFN) A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck Indonesia's West Papua region on Saturday, according to the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency. The tremor occurred at 12:31 PM local time (0531 GMT) and was centered 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) from the provincial capital, Sorong, at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

While the quake was recorded as a magnitude 5.9 by the German Centre for Georesearch (GEOFON), the US Geological Survey registered it at 5.7.

Despite the strong shake, there have been no immediate reports of casualties, damage to infrastructure, or tsunami risks. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation, but no further warnings have been issued as of now.

