403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Chief Hails China-EU Climate Agreement
(MENAFN) On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his strong approval of the newly forged commitment between China and the European Union to bolster their climate change collaboration.
In a statement released after the China-EU summit, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated: "The secretary-general welcomes the commitment of China and the European Union to strengthen cooperation on climate change and drive the global just transition."
The statement emphasized the critical need for unity between these two major global economic forces, urging their continued cooperation. "As two of the world’s largest economies, the secretary-general believes it is critical that China and the European Union continue to work together to ensure that COP30 in Brazil represents a major turning point in the global effort to address the climate crisis," it read.
Reiterating his broader message on climate action, Guterres also renewed his call for G20 nations to ramp up their efforts. The statement emphasized: "The secretary-general reiterates his call to all G20 countries to present 2035 NDCs that are economy-wide, cover all emissions, align with the 1.5-degree goal, and define a credible pathway to transition away from fossil fuels as agreed at the First Global Stocktake."
This renewed call for global cooperation follows the recent EU-China summit held in Beijing on Thursday, where both parties agreed to take immediate action toward accelerating the global renewable energy transition. In a joint statement, the EU and China reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement, pledging to expedite renewable energy deployment and enhance access to sustainable green technologies and products.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, world leaders made a collective promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, aiming for 1.5 degrees to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
In a statement released after the China-EU summit, Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, stated: "The secretary-general welcomes the commitment of China and the European Union to strengthen cooperation on climate change and drive the global just transition."
The statement emphasized the critical need for unity between these two major global economic forces, urging their continued cooperation. "As two of the world’s largest economies, the secretary-general believes it is critical that China and the European Union continue to work together to ensure that COP30 in Brazil represents a major turning point in the global effort to address the climate crisis," it read.
Reiterating his broader message on climate action, Guterres also renewed his call for G20 nations to ramp up their efforts. The statement emphasized: "The secretary-general reiterates his call to all G20 countries to present 2035 NDCs that are economy-wide, cover all emissions, align with the 1.5-degree goal, and define a credible pathway to transition away from fossil fuels as agreed at the First Global Stocktake."
This renewed call for global cooperation follows the recent EU-China summit held in Beijing on Thursday, where both parties agreed to take immediate action toward accelerating the global renewable energy transition. In a joint statement, the EU and China reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement, pledging to expedite renewable energy deployment and enhance access to sustainable green technologies and products.
Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, world leaders made a collective promise to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, aiming for 1.5 degrees to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment