Therap's About Me Video Attachment Feature: A Powerful Way To Connect With The People You Support

TORRINGTON, Conn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for organizations in the Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), and other human services industries, offers a meaningful feature in its Individual Home Page–the Video Attachment section in the About Me tab. This feature gives service providers a more meaningful way to understand and connect with the individuals they support.

See More Than Just Text

With this feature, authorized users can view, play, and download videos that have been uploaded to the individual's Video Library and marked as Complete for the Individual Home Page. These videos can highlight an individual's preferences, communication style, or daily routines making it easier for caregivers to get to know them beyond written documentation.

Users can easily view relevant videos alongside documentation, gaining deeper insights and a clearer understanding of the individuals they support without breaking their workflow.

Simple and Smooth Navigation



Whether it's one video or several, browsing through them is smooth and intuitive. This allows users to stay focused, absorb key details quickly, and make more informed, Person-Centered decisions.

Why This Feature Matters



Brings Stories to Life: Videos offer a more personal way to understand the individuals being supported.



Quick Access: Relevant videos appear in one spot under the About Me tab.



Easy to Use: Navigation buttons make switching between videos smooth and fast.

Safe and Secure: Only users with the right permissions can view or manage the video content, keeping data protected.

This video attachment feature adds another layer of connection and understanding to the tools agencies use every day. By combining video with essential information, Therap helps the service providers to provide better and more informed support.

