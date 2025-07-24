Automotive IDM Market Size To Grow USD 14450 Million By 2031 At A CAGR Of 11.9% Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive IDM Market is Segmented by Type (Advanced Packaging, Mainstream Packaging), by Application (Leadframe, MEMS & Sensors, Power Discretes and Modules, Flip Chip (FC), SiP Modules, Laminate).

The Global Market for Automotive IDM was valued at USD 6663 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 14450 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Claim Your Free Report:

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Automotive IDM Market:

The automotive IDM market is poised for robust growth driven by rising electronic content in vehicles, the electrification trend, and the need for vertically integrated, reliable chip suppliers. IDMs are uniquely positioned to meet automotive-grade demands for quality, customization, and compliance through their end-to-end capabilities.

As OEMs increasingly seek long-term, strategic semiconductor partners, IDMs benefit from deeper integration into design and production roadmaps. Moreover, the convergence of automotive with digital technologies such as AI, 5G, and autonomous mobility to further enhance IDM relevance. With investments pouring into automotive semiconductor innovation, the IDM model continues to thrive in the evolving mobility landscape.

Unlock Insights: View Full Report Now!

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE AUTOMOTIVE IDM MARKET:

Advanced packaging is playing a pivotal role in driving the growth of the automotive IDM (Integrated Device Manufacturer) market by enabling compact, high-performance semiconductor solutions required for modern vehicles. Technologies such as system-in-package (SiP), flip-chip, and wafer-level packaging allow integration of multiple functions like computing, sensing, and power management in smaller footprints. This is critical for electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving systems, and infotainment modules that demand high-speed processing and thermal efficiency. Advanced packaging also enhances signal integrity and reliability under harsh automotive conditions. As OEMs shift toward smarter, energy-efficient vehicles, IDMs leveraging cutting-edge packaging techniques are gaining a competitive edge, resulting in increased demand and accelerated market expansion.

Mainstream packaging continues to drive the automotive IDM market by providing cost-effective and scalable solutions that meet the rigorous demands of automotive applications. Legacy packaging technologies like leaded packages, QFP, and BGA still hold significant relevance for standard automotive ICs such as microcontrollers, analog sensors, and regulators. These solutions offer proven durability, thermal performance, and compatibility with existing assembly lines. For manufacturers seeking to balance innovation with affordability, mainstream packaging offers a stable option for non-critical systems like lighting, dashboard controls, and basic driver assistance systems. The continued use of these packaging formats across global Tier 1 suppliers sustains growth within the IDM segment.

MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and sensors are major growth drivers of the automotive IDM market as modern vehicles rely heavily on real-time data acquisition for safety, performance, and automation. Integrated IDMs that produce MEMS accelerometers, gyroscopes, pressure sensors, and radar modules cater to applications like airbag deployment, tire pressure monitoring, ADAS, and autonomous navigation. The miniaturization of sensors and their integration into complex electronic control units (ECUs) demand in-house design, fabrication, and packaging expertise, which IDMs possess. With rising adoption of EVs and self-driving technologies, the demand for reliable and precise MEMS sensors from vertically integrated manufacturers is growing rapidly.

The accelerating shift toward electric vehicles is significantly boosting the automotive IDM market. EVs require complex semiconductor systems for battery management, inverters, electric drivetrain controls, and power electronics. IDMs capable of vertically integrating design and manufacturing are better positioned to deliver high-efficiency chips tailored for EV architectures. As governments tighten emission regulations and invest in e-mobility infrastructure, OEMs are pushing for customized chipsets that support lightweight, energy-efficient systems. This growing focus on electrification is driving demand for IDMs that can supply differentiated silicon with high reliability, thus creating new revenue streams across both premium and mass-market EV segments.

The automotive industry's heightened emphasis on safety has led to increased integration of electronics in every subsystem-from braking and steering to airbags and obstacle detection. These applications require components with stringent quality, reliability, and real-time responsiveness. IDMs are preferred suppliers due to their end-to-end control over chip design, fabrication, and testing, ensuring automotive-grade quality. Technologies like ISO 26262-compliant microcontrollers and redundant safety sensors are increasingly being supplied by IDMs to support ADAS and autonomous systems. The rising volume of safety-critical electronics in vehicles is thus directly contributing to the sustained growth of the automotive IDM market.

As consumers demand enhanced in-vehicle digital experiences, automakers are integrating advanced infotainment, telematics, and connectivity features. IDMs are responding by delivering SOCs (system-on-chips), connectivity chipsets, and multimedia processors tailored for automotive use cases. These chips must support wireless communication (5G, Wi-Fi), navigation, audio-video streaming, and software-over-the-air (SOTA) updates with low latency and high reliability. In-house control over chip design and fabrication allows IDMs to meet stringent automotive standards and reduce development cycles. The increasing value placed on connected mobility and digital cabins is creating new growth opportunities for IDMs in infotainment and communication systems.

Claim Yours Now!

AUTOMOTIVE IDM MARKET SHARE:

Global key players of Automotive IDM include NXP Semiconductors, Infineon (Cypress), Renesas, TI (Texas Instruments), STMicroelectronics, Bosch, etc. The top five players hold a share over 70%.

Asia-Pacific leads the automotive IDM market due to its strong semiconductor fabrication infrastructure and dominance in automotive manufacturing. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan house several IDM giants that supply to both global and regional OEMs.

North America is witnessing rapid growth, supported by advanced R&D hubs, EV adoption, and government incentives for chip manufacturing.

Key Companies :



NXP Semiconductors

Infineon (Cypress)

Renesas

TI (Texas Instruments)

STMicroelectronics

Bosch

Onsemi

Mitsubishi Electric

ROHM CO LTD

Microchip (Microsemi)

Toshiba

BYD

Zhuzhou Crrc Times Electric

China Resources Microelectronics Limited

Hangzhou Silan microelectronics

Rapidus ADI (Analog Devices, Inc)

Purchase Regional Report:

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Automotive Intelligent Power Module (IPM) Market was valued at USD 159 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 342 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

- Power Semiconductor (IDM) Market was valued at USD 59700 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 84380 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

- Power Semiconductor (IDM) Market was valued at USD 59700 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 84380 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

- Semiconductor Packaging (IDM) Market was valued at USD 31100 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 43490 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

- Semiconductor IDM Market was valued at USD 327460 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 457970 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

- EV Integrated Driver Module (iDM) Market

- Automotive Chip Packaging Market was valued at USD 9814 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 17410 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

- Automotive Power Management Chip Market was valued at USD 5033 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 9418 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

- Automotive Microcontrollers (MCU) Market revenue was USD 7194 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11620 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2023-2029).

- Power GaN Chips IDM Market was valued at USD 176 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 651 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

- Automotive Fast Recovery Diodes Market was valued at USD 67.1 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 93.3 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

GET A FREE QUOTE

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website:

Blog:

Pinterest:

Twitter:

Facebook:

YouTube: @valuatesreports6753

Logo -

SOURCE Valuates Reports

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED