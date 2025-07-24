Pennsylvania Skill, Powered By Pace-O-Matic, Applauds PA Gaming Control Board And Casinos On Record-Breaking $6.4 Billion Revenue In 2024/2025 Fiscal Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Even with their financial gains, casinos continue their unjustified attack on skill games

HARRISBURG, PA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic , the developer of legal Pennsylvania Skill games, congratulated the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and state casinos on breaking all records with $6.4 billion in revenue during the 2024/2025 fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2025.

The revenue comes from slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests, and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

As the PGCB and casinos celebrate an unprecedented 12-month financial win, small businesses, veteran groups, volunteer fire companies, and other fraternal clubs in Pennsylvania are also praising the supplemental income they receive from operating legal skill games. Many would need to make difficult economic decisions without the revenue.

“Pennsylvania casinos continue to break revenue records, which is great news for the commonwealth,” said Mike Barley, chief public affairs officer for Pace-O-Matic (POM). “It is also more than proof that no competition exists between casinos and the small businesses and fraternal organizations that provide skill games to their customers."

The state numbers show incredible growth in internet gambling in the state. While some casinos saw their brick-and-mortar revenue decline, it has clearly shifted to online gambling.

The 2024/2025 internet gaming revenue totaled $2.47 billion, a 27% increase from the revenue during the 2023/2024 fiscal year.

POM supports fair regulation and taxation of skill games, specifically through the passage of legislation sponsored by Sen. Gene Yaw. His Senate Bill 626 would generate $300 million in annual tax revenue. However, a competing proposal, Senate Bill 756 - supported by casinos - poses a real threat to small businesses and other groups that rely on skill game revenue. This bill imposes a crushing 40% effective tax, when including all fees, and introduces operational restrictions that could prevent many establishments from offering skill games. This would harm many businesses and nonprofit organizations and would mean a drop in the expected state tax revenue.

“Instead of trying to work with us, casinos have focused for years on unsuccessful legislation and legal challenges seeking an outright ban on skill games,” said Barley.“The worst part is that their efforts, if successful, will kill small businesses, American Legions, VFWs, Moose Lodges, and many other places that count on skill games.”

There is no question about the legality of the games. Several courts have ruled that Pennsylvania Skill games are legal, including a unanimous Commonwealth Court. The games also provide jobs in the state, in part because they are manufactured in Williamsport. In addition, over 90% of the income they generate stays within the local economy or the state.

