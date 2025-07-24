Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2025 Half-year Financial Report

Availability of Dassault Systèmes' 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the availability to the public and the filing of its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.

This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes' website at .

Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.

ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit

