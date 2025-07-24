Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2025 Half-year Financial Report

Dassault Systèmes: Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France - July 24, 2025
Availability of Dassault Systèmes' 2025 Half-Year Financial Report
(IFRS Half-Year Consolidated Condensed Financial Statements)
Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) today announced the availability to the public and the filing of its Half-Year Financial Report as of June 30, 2025 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers. The half-year condensed consolidated financial statements included in this report are established in accordance with the IFRS standards.
This Half-Year Financial Report is available on Dassault Systèmes' website at .
Hard Copies of the Half-Year Financial Report are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes' headquarters, 10 rue Marcel Dassault – CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay cedex, France.
###
ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES
Dassault Systèmes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. With Dassault Systèmes' 3D EXPERIENCE platform, 370 000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, can collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit
Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting
Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48
+33 1 61 62 40 73 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727
Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts
Corporate / France
Arnaud Malherbe / Déborah Cobbi
+33 1 61 62 87 73 / +33 1 61 62 70 /
Attachment
-
Dassault Systèmes: Availability of the 2025 Half-year Financial Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment